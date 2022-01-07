ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Hospitalizations Of Children Under 5 With COVID Have Soared In Recent Weeks

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0JJr_0dfjEMVq00
Photo: Getty Images

The number of children under the age of five who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 has soared in recent weeks as the Omicron variant surges across the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the rate of children under the age of five being hospitalized with COVID has nearly doubled since mid-December, rising from 0.5 per 100,000 people to more than 4 per 100,000 people. That is over four times higher than the rate of hospitalizations for children between the ages of 5 and 17, which stands at 1 per 100,000 people.

The average number of children and teenagers admitted to the hospital on a daily basis has doubled over the past two weeks to 766.

During a press briefing at the White House, Walensky admitted that some of the children were hospitalized for other ailments and tested positive after routine COVID testing.

While the highly transmissible variant appears to cause more mild infections than the Delta variant, the rising number of hospitalizations, especially among young children, is concerning to health experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that many of the children being hospitalized have underlying medical conditions , such as obesity and diabetes, that make them more susceptible to severe complications from the virus.

Currently, there are no approved COVID vaccines for children under the age of five, though Pfizer said it expects to have safety and efficacy data for that age group by April .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Omicron
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
branfordseven.com

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy