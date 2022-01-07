ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Calls 'Malarky' on Republicans Who Say He Doesn't Understand Suffering, Inflation

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago


"(Republicans) want to talk down the recovery because they voted against the legislation that made it happen," the president...

Polly Purree
3d ago

How could he understand the middle class when he enriched himself and his family for decades from sketchy activities and is a multimillionaire from it? All he did was schmooze around others like himself in Washington for most of his life. Trump, on the other hand, was around alot of middle-class people in his 500 businesses that he owns and dealt with workers, etc.

natas
3d ago

he's been a failure for 50 years. and he will continue to be a failure. he's so out of touch with the real world. Joebama needs to be removed from office.

pitbuII
3d ago

so your trying to give Biden credit for people going back to work??? it was a furlough not firing so technically Biden didn't create no jobs!!! it's just companies opening back up that was forced to shut down by the government!!!

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
POLITICO Playbook: Biden faces his moment on the filibuster

President JOE BIDEN and Senate Democrats are entering the second week of their push to pass a pair of voting rights bills. The big question Democrats will be watching for answers to, starting with the president’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday: Will Biden make a more forceful case for reforming the filibuster?
Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
Biden finally says what needs to be said about the ‘big lie’

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Joe Biden gave what might wind up being the most important speech of his career. That’s not only because it took on the central problem of his presidency — the ongoing attack on American democracy and Donald Trump’s role in it — but also because Biden was more clear and emphatic on this subject than he has ever been before.
The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

