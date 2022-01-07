ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Out three months after surgery

Cancar (foot) has undergone surgery for his right fifth metatarsal fracture and...

NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
Mike Singer
The Spun

Pacers Reportedly Make Decision On Lance Stephenson

Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
CBS Sports

Pacers, Celtics tip off two-game set

Both the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will look to build off encouraging wins when the teams meet for this first time this season on Monday night in Boston. Indiana earned a 125-113 home win over Utah on Saturday behind a career performance from star Damontas Sabonis. The All-Star forward scored a career-best 42 points on an impressive 18-of-22 shooting from the field against the Jazz.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: A rewarding first half of Heat schedule; so the envelopes please

This would have been the midpoint of the Miami Heat’s season, but with little having gone according to plan to this stage for Erik Spoelstra’s team, even the schedule is a bit off. So, because of the Dec. 29 postponed game against the San Antonio Spurs, midseason will come after Wednesday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. And perhaps it is only fitting that such would be a point for ...
CBS Sports

Malik Newman: Time over with Cavs

The Cavaliers didn't re-sign Newman after his 10-day contract expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Newman made one eight-minute appearance during his time with the Cavaliers, scoring eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound and one assist in a Dec. 30 loss to the Wizards. He's expected to report back to the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.
FanSided

Vic Fangio is out after three seasons as Broncos coach

The Denver Broncos have officially made the move that many fans have been anticipating for much of the 2021 season. Head coach Vic Fangio has been fired. The news came out early Sunday morning, not long after the team had concluded its season with a 13th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It seemed questionable as to whether the Broncos would make the move or not during the week, and many fans seemed to feel that Vic Fangio would get at least one more chance.
CBS Sports

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-double in wild game

Sabonis supplied 11 points (3-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 23 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Monday's 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics. Sabonis overcame subdued offensive numbers through a ridiculous effort on the glass, key orchestration of the offense and impressive defense in what was nearly a comeback win. The addition of Lance Stephenson has boosted the Pacers' offense, and Sabonis has been reaping the benefits of late.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Denzel Valentine: Plans to sign with Jazz

The Jazz plan to sign Valentine to a 10-day contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Valentine made 22 appearances for Cleveland this season before he was traded to the Knicks and subsequently waived. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game with the Cavaliers and will provide additional depth for Utah after the team had several players land in the league's health and safety protocols recently.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Joe Ingles: Clears protocols, still out

Ingles (conditioning) cleared the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols but is still listed as out for Monday's contest against the Pistons, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Ingles will miss his fourth straight game after landing in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran forward was the first Jazz player to test...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Limited scoring output

Conley had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers. Conley returned from a one-game absence due to injury management and while his scoring numbers were not very high, he did have a strong outing when it comes to filling out the stat sheet. The veteran point guard only holds a secondary role on offense for the Jazz, as evidenced by the fact that he's scored 15 or fewer points in five of his last six appearances.
