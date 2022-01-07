Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Out three months after surgery

Conley had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers. Conley returned from a one-game absence due to injury management and while his scoring numbers were not very high, he did have a strong outing when it comes to filling out the stat sheet. The veteran point guard only holds a secondary role on offense for the Jazz, as evidenced by the fact that he's scored 15 or fewer points in five of his last six appearances.
