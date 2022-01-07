Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Out three months after surgery

The Denver Broncos have officially made the move that many fans have been anticipating for much of the 2021 season. Head coach Vic Fangio has been fired. The news came out early Sunday morning, not long after the team had concluded its season with a 13th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It seemed questionable as to whether the Broncos would make the move or not during the week, and many fans seemed to feel that Vic Fangio would get at least one more chance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO