ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bon Jovi Announces 3 Texas Dates For 2022 Tour

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4npV_0dfjApoP00
Photo: Getty Images

Bon Jovi is heading back out on the road for the " Bon Jovi 2022 Tour ," the band announced Friday. Jon Bon Jovi , David Bryan , Tico Torres , Phil X and Hugh McDonald are scheduled to make three stops in Texas .

The 15-date tour kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 1 and closes with a show in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 30. The Texas dates are: April 23 at the Moody Center in Austin, April 26 at the Toyota Center and April 28 at the American Airlines Center.

The tour will feature music from Bon Jovi's latest release, 2020 , that was released in October 2020. There's also some new material fans might hear live, according to Billboard .

Pre-sale tickets will become available at 10 a.m. January 11 and tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. January 14. VIP packages are also available on the Bon Jovi website .

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Bon Jovi told Billboard .

Here's a full list of tour dates for the "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour" :

  • April 1: Omaha, Nebraska
  • April 3: St. Paul, Minnesota
  • April 5: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • April 8: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • April 9: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • April 11: Greenville, South Carolina
  • April 13: Savannah, Georgia
  • April 15: Tampa, Florida
  • April 16: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  • April 19: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • April 21: St. Louis, Missouri
  • April 23: Austin, Texas
  • April 26: Houston, Texas
  • April 28: Dallas, Texas
  • April 30: Nashville, Tennessee

It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th...

Posted by Bon Jovi on Friday, January 7, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Greenville, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Georgia State
City
Omaha, TX
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bryan
Person
Tico Torres
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#The Toyota Center#Billboard#Vip
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
696
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy