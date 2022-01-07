ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious on how a Nutribullet Combo can step up your morning routine? Here’s how

By BestReviews, Lauren Corona
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fj6xR_0dfjABwh00

This Nutribullet Combo makes my morning. Here’s how it works

Smoothies are my go-to in the morning, but cleaning the jug of a large countertop blender isn’t how I want to start my day. Luckily, the Nutribullet Blender Combo has come to my rescue. It includes two personal blending cups that double as vessels for drinking smoothies, plus a full-size blending jug, making it a versatile choice for a range of kitchen tasks.

I don’t like to purchase products unnecessarily, but this blender has been a great buy because I use it so regularly. Not only do I use the Nutribullet cups to whip up my morning smoothies, but also for making small servings of hummus and other dips. I blend soups and sauces and mix batters in the jug as well.

I’d recommend the Combo to anyone who likes the idea of a personal blender , but also wants the option to blend in larger volumes, as you would with a countertop blender .

What is the Nutribullet Combo?

The Nutribullet Blender Combo is both a personal blender and a full-size blender. It comes with two personal blending cups of 24 and 32 ounces, which are perfect for smoothies, shakes and other food and beverages requiring low-volume blending. Additionally, it features a full-size 8-cup/64-ounce blending jug that’s great for larger blending tasks, such as pureeing soups or sauces, mixing batters and making smoothies or other drinks for a whole household.

How the Nutribullet Combo works

The Nutribullet Blender Combo is powered by an impressive 1,200-watt motor, so it can tackle blending tasks that less powerful options can’t. The Nutribullet blades screw into the bottom of the full-size blending pitcher, so it attaches to the base in the way you’d expect it to. If you’ve never used a personal blender before, the blending cups take a bit of getting used to, but they’re simple to use once you know how. The blades screw onto the top of the cup like a lid, then you invert the cup and attach it to the blender base.

What you need to know before purchasing a Nutribullet Combo

The ease with which I can now make my morning smoothie is worth the cost of this Nutribullet blender alone. The cups come with to-go lids, so I can easily take my smoothie with me on my pre-work walk if I’m in a hurry.

I sometimes like to add frozen fruit or fibrous veggies, such as kale, to my smoothies and the Nutribullet Blender Combo blends them with ease. It isn’t quiet as it does so, but the results are well worth the volume and it doesn’t take long to blend a smoothie to my preferred consistency — super smooth.

Even with the addition of the full-size blending jug, this is a compact blender compared to previous models I’ve owned. I like that it doesn’t take up too much counter or cabinet space in my relatively compact kitchen.

It’s hugely convenient that the cups and jug are dishwasher safe, but washing the blades by hand can be a pain. This tends to be an issue with all blenders, however.

I’ve been using the Nutribullet Blender Combo for over a year and haven’t had any problems with it. It’s still going strong with no technical or performance issues, even though I use it most days.

Where to buy the Nutribullet Combo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoHeZ_0dfjABwh00

You can purchase the Nutribullet Blender Combo from Amazon , where it’s always competitively priced.

Other products worth considering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yaey9_0dfjABwh00

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender

This high-powered 1,100-watt blender includes both a full-size 72-ounce blending pitcher and two 16-ounce personal blending cups. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDZ2O_0dfjABwh00

Oster Master Series Blender

With a 6-cup glass pitcher and a 24-ounce “blend-n-go” cup, this is a versatile choice. What’s more, it’s affordably priced, though it isn’t as powerful as the Nutribullet. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wHIl_0dfjABwh00

Magic Bullet Blender

If you want a personal blender without the addition of a full-size jug, you might prefer the Magic Bullet Blender. While it’s not as versatile as the Nutribullet Combo, it’s great for smoothies and shakes. Sold by Amazon

