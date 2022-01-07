ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Honeymooners 'Reboot' (But Really, Not) in Development at CBS

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7y2o_0dfjA4qr00

Prepare to shake your head as steadily reading this as I am while typing it.

CBS is (once again) developing a “reimagining” of The Honeymooners , the classic TV comedy that in October 1955 was spun off from The Jackie Gleason Show and starred Gleason, Audrey Meadows, Art Carney and Joyce Randolph.

Executive-produced by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow (through their Two Shakes Entertainment shingle) and written by Lindsey Shockley ( mixed-ish ), this new Honeymooners , our sister site Deadline reports, is described as “a bold, female-driven reboot of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way.”

“But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household?” the synopsis dramatically asks. “Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”

:-|

Now, if you were hit with a wave of déja vu as we here were on the TVLine Slack, that is because almost exactly five years ago, CBS was developing a Honeymooners reboot helmed by The Muppets ‘ Bob Kushell . That take would have centered on “two couples who double as best friends and neighbors — only this time, one of the couples remarries after divorcing each other four years prior.”

And yes, The Honeymooners was also updated via a (poorly received) 2005 film adaptation starring Cedric the Entertainer, Gabrielle Union, Mike Epps and Regina Hall.

Based on the little detailed above, what’s your kneejerk take on this “reimagining” of the great Honeymooners ?

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Jeff Garlin Exits The Goldbergs Following HR Investigation

Jeff Garlin has exited ABC’s The Goldbergs effective immediately following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and crew were informed of Garlin’s sudden departure by a veteran producer Wednesday, after Garlin and Sony Pictures Television had reached a mutual agreement. TVLine has reached out to Garlin’s representatives. ABC and Sony Pictures Television have declined comment at this time. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star previously gave a lengthy interview to Vanity Fair‘s Maureen Ryan, who was investigating an alleged pattern of “verbal and physical conduct on set that made...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Bob Saget Remembered by Co-Stars and Fellow Comedians: 'There Wasn't a Kinder Person in Hollywood'

Tributes are flooding in for Bob Saget from those who knew and worked with the actor, following news of his sudden death on Sunday. Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House (1987-1995), a role he later reprised on Netflix’s Fuller House (2016-2020). He also famously served as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989-1997), and provided the narration for CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014). “Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Audrey Meadows
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Damon Wayans Jr.
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Joyce Randolph
Person
Art Carney
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Honeymooners#Shakes Entertainment
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MarketRealist

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Says "Being the Ricardos" Is “Amazing”

Actress Lucie Arnaz spent her childhood in the spotlight. Her mother and father, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, were the stars of the hit sitcom I Love Lucy, which premiered on CBS just weeks after Lucie’s birth. But in her adult years, Lucie made a name for herself as well, scoring big roles in TV, movies, and Broadway productions—and racking up a reported net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ Star Gary Sandy Is Now 76 And Bothered He Is Known For A ’70s Show

Gary Sandy is best known for playing program director Andy Travis on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. However, apparently he kind of hates that. Gary once said that it bothers him that he is known for a ’70s television show. It is true that he has done much more in his 76 years of life. He has appeared on other television shows and has been very active in theater.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
metv.com

The Gunsmoke cast reunited at Christmas in 1977

In the first season of Gunsmoke, a Christmas episode called "Magnus" reunited Chester Goode with his brother Magnus Goode. After that, Gunsmoke remained on air for longer than any other TV show in its time, stretching 20 years before the show ended in 1975. It would take two years before the cast would reunite unexpectedly, right around the holidays, just like the Goode brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Jeannine Riley From ‘Petticoat Junction’ Is Now 81 And Wrote A Manual For Success At Any Age

Billie Jo Bradley was a model of ambition and unbridled hope and awe in Petticoat Junction and none other than Jeannine Riley debuted the role in 1963. Two others would follow, but not before Riley left a permanent mark on the show and set the stage for seven seasons of Billie Jo greatness. But what about Riley herself? What trajectory did her career follow? In short, one her character would have been proud of.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Bob Saget found dead at 65

Beloved comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, officials said Sunday. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dwayne Hickman Dies: ‘The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis’ Star Was 87

Dwayne Hickman, whose turn as eternal romantic Dobie Gillis made him a teen idol in the 1960s, has died this morning at age 87 in his Los Angeles home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. An actor, producer, director and artist, Hickman starred in the hit TV series The Bob Cummings Show and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. He died on the birthday of his dearest friend and former “Dobie …” cast member Bob Denver, whom he again costarred opposite in the CBS, movie of the week, Surviving Gilligan’s Island, playing a CBS network executive. Born Dwayne Bernard Hickman on May 18,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of The Waltons?

Anyone who was around during the 1970s and 80s probably has fond memories of the long-running TV series, The Waltons. The show centered around a family living in a small mountain town in Virginia between The Great Depression and World War II. Even though the Walton family was very large, they had a very close relationship and the series became well-liked by millions of people. While some of the show’s stars have continued to be thriving careers since the show ended in 1981, there are also many cast members who have faded from the spotlight. Sadly, some have even passed away. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of The Waltons.
TV SERIES
UPI News

In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2021 saw the deaths of dozens of artists who helped shape the world of music, literature, television and film for generations. Here is a look back at some of those we lost in the past year. Broadway's brightest. Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died Nov. 26...
NFL
TVLine

TVLine

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy