ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wicked Trailer drops for Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple and A24 has debuted the teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s adaptation ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ featuring an all-star cast. Written, directed and produced...

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
Variety

Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel

Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation. Coen began to respond, “Well, you’re Black …” before Washington stopped him. “No, no, no,” he interrupted. “I’m talking about...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Denzel Washington Has Two Oscars But Zero BAFTA Nominations — Will He Nab His First for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’?

Denzel Washington has two Oscars, a SAG award and over 270 other accolades. One honor he doesn’t have yet over his 40-year career is a single nomination from the BAFTA Awards. With somewhat of a home-field advantage for taking on the words of the Brits’ greatest dramatist William Shakespeare, could Washington finally receive his first nom for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”? BAFTA is continuing to make a conscious effort to widen their net for diversity, both within its own membership and the films it honors. However, with a new voting method introduced last year following the results of their diversity review,...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville Scene

The Tragedy of Macbeth Is Visually Stunning but Stuffy

The Bard is hard. Adapting William Shakespeare for film is a bit like riding a unicycle while trying to defend your doctorate thesis. Joel Coen, despite being a generational talent behind the camera, took a risk in bringing one of the best known and most significant Shakespeare plays to the big screen, and the brand-new The Tragedy of Macbeth is his first directorial at-bat without his brother Ethan by his side. To borrow a line from a Coens film, would that it were so simple.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Corey Hawkins
svdaily.com

Tragedy of Macbeth to Stream on Apple TV+ January 22

Apple Original Films last week hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by four-time Academy Award winner Joel Coen, and starring two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was released in select theaters by A24 on December 25 and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Digital Courier

Moses Ingram hails diverse The Tragedy of Macbeth cast

Moses Ingram has praised the diverse cast in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'. The 'Queen's Gambit' actress portrays Lady Macduff in Joel Coen's new take on the William Shakespeare play and felt that the inclusion of a number of black stars makes the flick particularly "timely" and feels that the story has become more accessible for audiences as a result.
MOVIES
cbs4local.com

Review: Joel Coen's 'Macbeth' is an expressionistic masterpiece

Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Macbeth, a Scottish general, is told by a trio of witches that he will become King of Scotland, but it is the heirs of Banquo, a fellow general and friend of Macbeth, will also be kings.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicked#A24
KENS 5

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Review: Joel Coen’s take on Shakespeare is one of the year’s most visually astounding movies

There seems to be no end to them, the fields of stars and inner-castle crevices stretching above and through infinite darkness. If Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” were the filmmaker trying his hand at stagecraft, the limits of a theater’s confined space might have cut his take on Shakespeare’s timeless story down to size.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seattlerefined.com

Review: Denzel Washington brings fresh torment to 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Shakespeare, the prevailing category of work consisting of comedies and tragedies written in prose notoriously dense to modern ears, has been adapted, parodied and used as source material for countless entertainment properties over the years. His plays have been translated onto the stage and screen by nearly every thespian worth noting.
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ finally offers up proper official trailer for drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Movies
thatshelf.com

Interview: The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Alex Hassell and Shakespeare’s Musicality

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is an angular and exquisitely architectural take on the Bard’s tale of jealousy, revenge, and betrayal. Along with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, there’s an impeccable ensemble of committed performances, each one providing a unique shade to this unique telling. In...
MOVIES
utdailybeacon.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ review: A film full of sound and fury

This tragedy full of sound and fury is not told by an idiot. In his first solo outing without his brother, writer and director Joel Coen provides “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” It received a small theatrical release on Dec. 25 before its move to Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.
MOVIES
phillytrib.com

Review: Denzel follows a dark path in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

“By the pricking of my thumbs,Something wicked this way comes,” wrote William Shakespeare in Macbeth. Nowhere is that more evident than in Joel Coen’s Tragedy of Macbeth. We’ve had a dozen or more versions of Macbeth and why should we invest in this latest rendition directed by Joel...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) - Reviewed

Legendary filmmaking team Joel and Ethan Coen, aka The Coen Brothers, for the first time in decades have done the unthinkable in the eyes, hearts and minds of cinephiles worldwide: they parted ways. Their last film together was the 2018 Netflix anthological Western epic The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a brilliant but labyrinthine dose of trademark Coen Brothers iconography and the contemporary Southern Fried Western. In the past the Coens have turned their attention to beloved literary works, infusing their own idiosyncrasies with the text such as their interpretation of Homer’s The Odyssey with O Brother, Where Art Thou? and more recently No Country for Old Men. What will be the first one without the other involved, this time around, takes on Shakespeare and notably one of his most adapted to film over the century, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Peacemaker,' Elvis Costello and 'Tragedy of Macbeth'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • In Joel Coen's first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Apple TV+, is shot in black-and-white and dense with atmosphere. And with two leads in their 60s, it gives a new dimension to Shakespeare's portrait of ambition and destiny. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck called Coen's "Macbeth," "brilliantly imagined, brilliantly executed."
MOVIES
imdb.com

Joel Coen Credits People Watching His Films on TV for 40-Year Career

With Warner Bros.’ controversial day-and-date release strategy for 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror, the discourse around streaming versus in-theater experiences nevertheless wages on. But filmmaker Joel Coen understands the power the home viewing option has — and the effect that it has had on his career. Currently...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy