Another year has come and is just about to leave us. This is the traditional time to wax a little poetic. This last year went fast. As I like to say, “Time flies when you are having fun.” And I had a lot of fun. One of last year’s resolutions was to fish in new water. I chose this because it is so easy to fish the same familiar waters, especially when you have success catching fish, but I know the clock is ticking.

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO