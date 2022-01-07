NOPD released video shows possible suspect in fatal Bywater stabbing

Detectives in New Orleans release video of a possible suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in the Bywater.

Authorities say Taylore Jones, 26, was found stabbed to death in the 700 block of Lesseps Street shortly after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Now authorities are reaching out to the public for help in identifying the potential suspect caught on security camera video.

“It shows this unidentified individual walking through a parking lot in the area, in the direction of the victim’s apartment and then about a half an hour later, seen sprinting through the parking a lot about the time of this incident,” said NOPD Homicide Detective James Fyfe.

Detective Fyfe asks anyone who views the video to pay close attention to certain details of the suspect, especially the way the suspect walks and a particularly distinct keychain seen dangling from the suspect’s waistband.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call Homicide Detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300.