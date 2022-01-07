ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria Season 1 Quickcap Video: Catch Up With Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 2

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Feeling somewhat Euphoria -ic? That’s likely because the HBO series is returning this Sunday after more than two years (!) off the air.

A lot has happened in the real world since the last time we checked in with Rue and her pals — including a Lead Actress Emmy for leading lady Zendaya and the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter of which put a serious delay in production — and we wouldn’t fault you if you can’t remember all the ins and outs of Euphoria ‘s first season. So in the interest of jogging your memory about the dark high school drama ahead of its Season 2 return, we’ve pulled together a quick video recap.

Can’t quite recall the order of events in the courtship of Jules and “Tyler”? Having a hard time remembering exactly what Kat was up to? Wondering how Fezco fits into all of this? We’ve got you covered with the handy video at the top of this post.

Euphoria ‘s Season 1 finale aired in August 2019, and two one-off holiday specials — one focused on Rue, the other on Hunter Schafer’s Jules — aired in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively. It returns for Season 2 on Sunday at 9/8c.

Press PLAY on the vid above to re-live Euphoria Season 1, then hit the comments with your predictions for the season ahead!

TVLine

Dexter: New Blood Poll: Would You Watch a Season 2 Without [Spoiler]?

The following contains spoilers from the season finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. If Dexter: New Blood gets renewed for a second season, how new do you want the blood to be? After all, in Sunday’s finale, Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) killed Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his rifle after discovering that his dad had murdered the guilty-of-nothing Sgt. Logan (Underground‘s Alano Miller). With Dexter’s code officially demanding scrutiny, father and son alike knew that his death was the only way out, for both of them. When Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Goliath‘s Julia Jones) arrived at...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The White Lotus: Aubrey Plaza to Star in Season 2 — Find Out Who She's Playing

We have absolutely zero reservations with this booking: Aubrey Plaza has snagged a suite at The White Lotus. The Parks and Recreation and Legion vet has boarded the HBO dramedy’s upcoming second season as a series regular, TVLine has learned. She will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Plaza joins a cast that also includes The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli and Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White...
TV SERIES
TVLine

I Know What You Did Last Summer Cancelled at Prime Video

Guess we’ll never know what they would’ve done next summer: Prime Video has cancelled its series reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the Lois Duncan novel and putting a new spin on the 1997 Jennifer Love Hewitt film adaptation, I Know What You Did Last Summer followed a group of friends who are stalked by a killer who knows they’re covering up a deadly car accident from a year earlier. Madison Iseman starred as Allison and her twin sister Lennon, with Brianne Tju as Margot, Ezekiel Goodman as Dylan, Ashley Moore as Riley and Sebastian Amoruso as Johnny. Debuting in October on Prime Video, I Know What You Did Last Summer wrapped up its eight-episode freshman season in November. (Read our recap of the finale to find out who the killer was.) TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Were you hoping for another year of I Know What You Did Last Summer? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.
TV SERIES
Person
Zendaya
Person
Hunter Schafer
