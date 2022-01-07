Euphoria Season 1 Quickcap Video: Catch Up With Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 2

Feeling somewhat Euphoria -ic? That’s likely because the HBO series is returning this Sunday after more than two years (!) off the air.

A lot has happened in the real world since the last time we checked in with Rue and her pals — including a Lead Actress Emmy for leading lady Zendaya and the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter of which put a serious delay in production — and we wouldn’t fault you if you can’t remember all the ins and outs of Euphoria ‘s first season. So in the interest of jogging your memory about the dark high school drama ahead of its Season 2 return, we’ve pulled together a quick video recap.

Can’t quite recall the order of events in the courtship of Jules and “Tyler”? Having a hard time remembering exactly what Kat was up to? Wondering how Fezco fits into all of this? We’ve got you covered with the handy video at the top of this post.

Euphoria ‘s Season 1 finale aired in August 2019, and two one-off holiday specials — one focused on Rue, the other on Hunter Schafer’s Jules — aired in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively. It returns for Season 2 on Sunday at 9/8c.

Press PLAY on the vid above to re-live Euphoria Season 1, then hit the comments with your predictions for the season ahead!