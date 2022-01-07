ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bon Jovi Announces Indianapolis Date For 2022 Tour

By Dani Medina
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24H4kV_0dfj9NX900
Photo: Getty Images

Bon Jovi is heading back out on the road for the " Bon Jovi 2022 Tour ," the band announced Friday. Jon Bon Jovi , David Bryan , Tico Torres , Phil X and Hugh McDonald are scheduled to make a stop in Indianapolis .

The 15-date tour kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 1 and closes with a show in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 30. Bon Jovi will take over the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19, 2022 — a month after the Eagles play at the same venue .

The tour will feature music from Bon Jovi's latest release, 2020 , that was released in October 2020. There's also some new material fans might hear live, according to Billboard .

Pre-sale tickets will become available at 10 a.m. January 11 and tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. January 14. VIP packages are also available on the Bon Jovi website .

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Bon Jovi told Billboard .

Here's a full list of tour dates for the "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour" :

  • April 1: Omaha, Nebraska
  • April 3: St. Paul, Minnesota
  • April 5: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • April 8: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • April 9: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • April 11: Greenville, South Carolina
  • April 13: Savannah, Georgia
  • April 15: Tampa, Florida
  • April 16: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  • April 19: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • April 21: St. Louis, Missouri
  • April 23: Austin, Texas
  • April 26: Houston, Texas
  • April 28: Dallas, Texas
  • April 30: Nashville, Tennessee

It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th...

Posted by Bon Jovi on Friday, January 7, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Greenville, IN
State
Texas State
City
Nashville, IN
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Austin, IN
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
180
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy