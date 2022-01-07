ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In All Of Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Oklahoma come from Waffle Champion in Oklahoma City. The eatery is located at 1212 N Walker Avenue. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu. LoveFOOD explains:

"Focusing on all things waffle, from sandwiches to sweet desserts, Waffle Champion in Oklahoma City is perfect for tasty chicken and waffles too. Fans rate the flavorsome chicken and absolutely love the waffle that's slightly crispy on the outside, but soft and fluffy on the inside. The dish is finished with crispy leeks and tabasco honey, which customers also rave about. "

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken and waffles.

