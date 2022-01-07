ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In All Of Nevada

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Nevada come from Hash House A Go Go in Las Vegas. The eatery is located at 6800 West Sahara Avenue. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu. LoveFOOD explains:

"There are quite a few Hash House locations in Las Vegas (plus elsewhere in Nevada and other states) that serve up Andy's World Famous Chicken and Waffles. The chicken is battered in a mix of corn starch, corn flakes, fresh sage and spices before its fried to perfection and stacked atop waffles with smoked bacon and tomatoes. The dish is finished with lashings of hot syrup reduction. People rave about the large portion and superb flavors."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken and waffles.

