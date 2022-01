Albany, N.Y. — Ten more Covid-19 testing sites open to the public will launch this week at State University of New York campuses. The sites will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday once up and running. They open starting Tuesday. The sites, including one at SUNY Morrisville, can take 225 appointments and 50 walk-ins per day, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO