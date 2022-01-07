ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulk meets the "deadliest Hulk in Marvel history" this April

By George Marston
 3 days ago
Writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman are wasting no time turning their transformative lens on Bruce Banner as part of their current run on Hulk. And with April's Hulk #6, they'll reach into the same bag of tricks they used on their fan-favorite Venom run with a new threat described...

