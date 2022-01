The Tennessee Department of Transportation assures motorists it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. Salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties in preparation for the winter season, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks. Crews are already out today, pre-treating state routes and interstates ahead of Thursday’s snow. Please give them plenty of room to work.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO