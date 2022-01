Florida reported 59,487 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which raised the weekly average for daily cases above 55,000. The risk of contracting the virus remains high in all 67 of Florida’s counties. Notably, Miami-Dade, the county with the highest vaccination rate in Florida is 2nd nationally in overall case rate. As for COVID-19 hospitalizations, they have risen to 7,805 statewide. The total remains the highest since the state was recovering from the impact of the delta variant in September.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO