Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket in from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a Dozen Rose Bouquet, announced club President David Guyer. The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 3 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.

FULTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO