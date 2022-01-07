ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Honeymooners’ Reboot With Female Lead in the Works From Damon Wayans Jr. at CBS

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female-led reboot of the classic sitcom “The Honeymooners,” produced by Damon Wayans Jr., is in the works at CBS. Written by “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” alum Lindsey Shockley, “The Honeymooners” is described as a bold, female-fronted reimagining of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex,...

spoilertv.com

The Honeymooners - Female-Driven Reboot In Development At CBS

A classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return. The network is developing The Honeymooners, a reimagining of the 1950s sitcom created by and starring Jackie Gleason. The multi-camera project hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow’s Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios where the company has been based.
