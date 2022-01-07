Winter Blast postponed in Royal Oak due to COVID-19 concerns

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- The inaugural Winter Blast Royal Oak has been pushed back two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers said in a statement on Facebook that the current surge in omicron cases has led to staffing challenges and supply issues.

They also added that the additional two weeks will allow extra time to gather the necessary resources, explore alternative open-air heated areas, and to prepare other activities.

We are announcing today that we will be moving the dates of the upcoming Winter Blast to February 18-20, 2022. With... Posted by Winter Blast Weekend on Friday, January 7, 2022

It was announced last month that the Winter Blast would be making the move from Detroit to the suburbs after the city was unable to find a sponsor for the event as it usually has for the past 16 years at Campus Martius Park.

This year's event will have a lot of the same elements it's always had, like the snow tubing slide, an ice skating rink and plenty of food and entertainment, but there will also be added fun, like a zipline that will fly across the new Centennial Park in the city's downtown area.

A schedule with the full lineup of programming will be announced on Jan. 25.

