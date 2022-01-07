ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

COMING SOON! New Parking Meters and Kiosks

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KyOi_0dfj2xcU00

Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager, Community & Economic Development, 509.625.7773

If you remember going from a flip phone to a smart phone, you will appreciate what’s coming to a parking meter near you! As the City prepares for an on-street parking makeover, new meters and kiosks are on their way and we are excited to show them off because we are confident it will provide a better parking experience.

Here’s how:

  • Payment Options: Meters and kiosks will accept credit/debit cards, coin, mobile and contactless payments for increased flexibility.
  • Better Visibility: Meters will be color coded according to time limits for better visibility. Customers will be able to see time remaining and receipt of any payment on the meter.
  • Space Makeover: Currently, there is a meter for every on-street parking space. Most of the new meters will be “dual-space” meaning there will be one meter for two spaces. This will remove almost half the meters within the downtown core. The unused posts will be removed or repurposed for bicycle racks!
  • Improved Service: With less devices, Parking Enforcement Specialists will be able to improve the health and safety of the community by having more resources to respond to unsafe violations.
  • Circle up the Kiosks:Outside of the downtown core most metered on-street parking spaces will be replaced with kiosks for every 6-8 parking spaces.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Spokane, WA
Traffic
Spokane County, WA
Traffic
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Meters#Street Parking#Parking Spaces#Kiosks#Communications Manager
Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

581
Followers
503
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy