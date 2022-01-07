ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shutting down JK Rowling is wrong way to win trans rights, says Wes Streeting

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lu7PM_0dfj2pYg00

Shutting JK Rowling down is not the way to win hearts and minds in the battle for trans rights, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has argued.

The Labour frontbencher said it is “perfectly legitimate” to disagree with the Harry Potter author, who has become a controversial figure over her comments on gender identity.

But he called for “a lot more empathy and understanding” when standing up for LGBT rights, warning “don’t try and shut down other people’s voices”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson, Mr Streeting said: “I see myself as part of an LGBT community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqXRx_0dfj2pYg00
Wes Streeting (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

“I will always stand up for trans rights and for a community that doesn’t have representation in Parliament, is at the worst end of all the statistics on things like mental ill health, physical abuse, sexual abuse.

“I will always stand by them and speak up for them.

“But what I would also say to my own community is if we’re trying to win round hearts and minds and persuade people and to negotiate the future of LGBT equality, don’t try and shut down other people’s voices.”

Rowling in June 2020 wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIkNY_0dfj2pYg00
Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Streeting, who was appointed to the frontbench role in November, added: “It’s perfectly legitimate for people to disagree with JK Rowling and her position on this.

“But you’ve got to ask yourself if you’re in the business of winning hearts and minds, if someone like JK Rowling has written a deeply personal piece in which she outlines very personal, personal, painful experience of abuse, do you really think the way to win an argument for trans equality is to is to try and shut her down when she’s made an argument in that context?

“So I think there’s got to be a lot more empathy and understanding, and it does cut both ways.”

Rowling, in 2020, responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”, tweeting: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She denies she is transphobic and has defended her comments by saying: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

Her critics have included Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Defence chief: Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Russia destroying underwater cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war. Sir Tony – who is also the former head of the Navy – also told The Times in his first interview since becoming head of the armed forces that Russian underwater activity threatens “the world’s real information system”.
MILITARY
houstonmirror.com

School which canceled JK Rowling faces new trans row over Olympian

Leaders have received a mixed reaction after distancing themselves from JK Rowling in favor of an Olympian who has previously spoken out on transgender athletes. A UK school which replaced a tribute to Harry Potter author JK Rowling with British athlete Kelly Holmes has come under fire after comments were discovered which were made by the Olympian about trans competitors.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Wes Streeting
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
wxhc.com

Jon Stewart flames ‘Newsweek’, says he never called ‘Harry Potter’ creator JK Rowling “antisemitic”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jon Stewart is casting curses -- and spells -- at Newsweek for its coverage of comments he made about Harry Potter. The magazine published a headline on Tuesday reading, "Jon Stewart accuses [creator] JK Rowling of antisemitism in Harry Potter." The article then expanded on comments that Stewart made about how the goblins in the Potter films, who run Gringotts, the bank of the wizarding world, reflect common antisemitic tropes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism

Former US talk show host Jon Stewart says comments he made about the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone film were meant to be “light-hearted” and he was not accusing author JK Rowling of antisemitism.The comedian said news outlets had “piled into this ridiculously out of context nonsense”, and he did not want the franchise censored “in any way”.It comes after a clip emerged of Stewart discussing scenes from the film set in the magical bank Gringotts, run by goblins, on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.In it, Stewart made comparisons between caricatures from antisemitic literature and the “folks...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: No, the cast of Harry Potter don’t owe JK Rowling anything

Ever since JK Rowling tweeted #IStandwithMaya in 2019, the prolific author has stood firm with her controversial stance regarding trans individuals. Members of the LGBT+ community (and those outside as well) who once found comfort in the series about a young wizard have left the fandom in droves, hurt by a number of comments that Rowling herself has made, despite pleas from individuals and charities imploring her to see just how problematic some of her views are.With Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airing on Sky and streaming serving NOW, and (unfounded) rumours that Rowling had been snubbed from...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Rights#Trans People#Lgbt Rights#Racism#Labour#Lgbt#Bbc Radio 4#Parliament#Frontbench
newschain

Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event

Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.
TENNIS
newschain

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title. In a statement issued by Tennis Australia, Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”
TENNIS
newschain

Man found murdered in Dorset named by police

A man found murdered in Dorset has been named as Edward Reeve. The seriously injured body of Mr Reeve, 35, was found by police in Christchurch on Tuesday, leading to the launch of a murder investigation. On Friday Dorset Police said a 16-year-old was assisting detectives with their inquiries. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy