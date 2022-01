This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns, travelers! Whether it’s your first time or your hundredth at Black Spire Outpost, any true Batuuan will tell you that the best way to quench your thirst is with the Blue and Green Milks available at the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And if you’re a fan of the highly divisive drinks, you can pick up a new limited edition pin at Pin Traders in Downtown Disney to comemmorate.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO