Meet the New Queens Competing on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race

Lizzo knows how to make an entrance! During the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere, the "Juice" singer stopped by the iconic Werk Room to surprise the contestants and give them a confidence boost. "Are my queens in the house?" she asked before welcoming the contestants, who nearly lost all composure when they realized that Lizzo was only standing a few feet away. "Your life is about to change forever, so just embrace it, soak it up, be a motherf*cking star," she declares. "Oop, I meant a mothertucking star, and show these b*tches who's boss!" Donning a sequined dress and bountiful afro, Lizzo even twerked a little before departing the Werk Room. Watch the cute clip above!
