Meet the New Queens Competing on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race

By Amanda Prahl
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's ready for another season of high drama, high fashion, and even higher heels? RuPaul's Drag Race is back for season 14, and there's more drama (and glitter!) than...

talentrecap.com

Maddy Morphosis is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s First Straight, Cisgender Male Drag Queen

Now that the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 14th season has been ru-vealed, it’s obvious that this season will go down in history. One drag queen in particular will be making history in each performance. Maddy Morphosis is the first straight, cisgender male drag queen to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race and fans are divided as to whether he should be allowed to compete or not.
talentrecap.com

Meet The Judges of Drag Race Spinoff ‘Queen of The Universe’

Queen of The Universe is the latest installment under the house of Rupaul’s reality show empire. The show premiered on Paramount+ on December 2, and has been the hottest topic this month. Queen of The Universe is an extravagant competition show, where drag queens from around the world “Sing For Their Life!”
Beaumont Enterprise

Texas drag queen Ada Vox slays onto RuPaul's 'Queen of the Universe' finale

Ada Vox is a powerhouse whose voice has her on a speeding train to win a quarter of a million dollars this week. And if you haven't joined her for the ride yet, you should. The San Antonio drag queen brought down the house in London with her unwavering rendition of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You," landing her in the final three on last week's episode of Queen of the Universe, the new singing competition from RuPaul.
Entertainment Weekly

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr search for a global superstar as all-star queens from around the world compete on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World. RuPaul's Drag Race has long been touted as the Olympics of drag, but it's about to go global for the first...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ For Free to See Which Queen Will Be Crowned Next

If you can’t wait to see which queen will be next, you may want to know how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free to see which contestants will make it to the end and which will be cut along the way. RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered in 2009. The show—which has run for more than a dozen seasons and produced spinoffs around the world—follows host RuPaul‘s search for “America’s next drag superstar.” Each week, the contestants are given different challenges as RuPaul, who also serves as a mentor on the show, and a panel of judges critique their process until...
dbknews.com

The Diamond Drag: Big Opening No. 1 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Welcome to The Diamond Drag, The Diamondback’s recap and review of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Each week, we’ll be taking a look at season 14 and giving our honest thoughts. Season 14 premiered with a split premiere format. Seven out of the 14 queens entered the Werk Room to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.
mprnews.org

A breakout star of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' hails from just outside Rochester

If you’re a fan of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” you likely already know and love season 13 star Utica Queen. Raised in Utica, Minnesota — a town of about 300 just east of Rochester — Ethan Mundt started performing drag in the Twin Cities while a student at Hamline University. Then, just as the world began to shut down because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the 26-year-old auditioned for “RuPaul's Drag Race.” He spent the summer of 2020 competing on the show inside a precautionary bubble in Los Angeles.
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Search Party,’ ‘Discovery of Witches’ and ‘Righteous Gemstones’

In “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” (2022), Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” has moved from HGTV to Magnolia, the couples’ new TV network. Based in Waco, Texas, the Gaines use their real estate, renovation and design skills to transform tired, old houses into cozy, minimalist homes with curb appeal.
PopSugar

Every RuPaul's Drag Race Contestant Was Feeling Good as Hell, Thanks to Lizzo's Pep Talk

Lizzo knows how to make an entrance! During the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere, the "Juice" singer stopped by the iconic Werk Room to surprise the contestants and give them a confidence boost. "Are my queens in the house?" she asked before welcoming the contestants, who nearly lost all composure when they realized that Lizzo was only standing a few feet away. "Your life is about to change forever, so just embrace it, soak it up, be a motherf*cking star," she declares. "Oop, I meant a mothertucking star, and show these b*tches who's boss!" Donning a sequined dress and bountiful afro, Lizzo even twerked a little before departing the Werk Room. Watch the cute clip above!
