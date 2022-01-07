A New Semester: Expectations for Student Success and Our Community

After numerous misdemeanor arrests, Tyrone Bills, at the age of 22, decided it was time to prove to some family and friends that their assessment of him, “You are never going to amount to anything…it’s in your DNA (family genes),” was wrong! In October, Tyrone made a life-changing decision to return to school and to attain his High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma. The last thing he admits that he wanted was to “turn out” like his abusive father with drug addiction issues. It was his father, after all, and the abusive treatment he endured as a child and teenager that lead to Tyrone’s decision to quit school at the age of 18. He felt it was in his best interest to start making a better life for himself and continuing in school was a luxury that he could no longer afford.

