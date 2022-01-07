A New Semester: Expectations for Student Success and Our Community
By Eli Capilouto
uky.edu
3 days ago
The sound of shovels and tractors throughout the night and into the morning reinforced for me in a compelling way the unwavering commitment this community has to service — service to students, service to care and service to our state. I want to thank, on behalf of all...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students will be back from break and back in the classroom again starting Tuesday to start the Spring semester. With COVID-19 surging in Louisville, families and staff say they're preparing the best they can -- in some cases for the inevitable: Increased infections inside school walls.
Educators deserve to be heard and trusted, paid competitively, and prepared with the tools to support students in any classroom. Idaho educators need clear expectations, simplified roles, and they deserve policies that help them work with all students. Educators want to be successful in their classrooms for students who excel, students who require additional learning supports, and students with behavioral issues. The system needs appropriate, comprehensive, and real accountability so teachers are not solely and unfairly held responsible for a district’s success.
Jan. 5 Update: The Berrien County Health Department has recommended that it's best to wear masks that are at least two or three layers. This note is to make sure you are informed of COVID-19 expectations and protocols for the start of in-person studies for spring semester on Jan. 10. Please note that some of these expectations and protocols have changed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the U.S. and around the world.
After numerous misdemeanor arrests, Tyrone Bills, at the age of 22, decided it was time to prove to some family and friends that their assessment of him, “You are never going to amount to anything…it’s in your DNA (family genes),” was wrong! In October, Tyrone made a life-changing decision to return to school and to attain his High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma. The last thing he admits that he wanted was to “turn out” like his abusive father with drug addiction issues. It was his father, after all, and the abusive treatment he endured as a child and teenager that lead to Tyrone’s decision to quit school at the age of 18. He felt it was in his best interest to start making a better life for himself and continuing in school was a luxury that he could no longer afford.
Michigan State University is planning to start the upcoming semester in person on Jan. 10. The university is reminding students, faculty and staff that they are required to have a booster shot as part of the university’s vaccine requirement. MSU is also requiring masks while indoors on campus. Before...
In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz announced on Dec. 21 that the first two weeks (Jan. 5 to Jan. 18) of the winter semester will be taught remotely with the exception of some “labs, lab-based research and field experiences.”. The press release...
All students should have found their updated schedule yesterday in the Home Access Center. This includes changes because of single semester courses, dropping AP/advanced classes, and other course changes. Any schedule issues, especially for seniors requiring credits for graduation, should be taken to a counselor. Students should have also received...
In wake of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the University has recently implemented and updated a safety plan to battle COVID-19 during the return to campus for the spring semester. Chancellor Robert Jones announced in a new email that students, faculty and staff are now required to receive...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has opened a new cybersecurity center. It's providing new space for research, training and outreach related to cybersecurity. Known as the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, the space features real-world threats in a controlled, educational environment. The director of the security center says...
Miami University students, staff and faculty will be required to wear masks for the spring semester, according to a Jan. 5 email from Miami’s COVID Response Team. The email notes that as of Jan. 5, the semester will begin as scheduled in-person on Jan. 24. This announcement comes after many universities across the country announced a delayed or virtual start to their spring semesters.
Happy New Year, Panthers! We wish you and your loved ones the very best for 2022 and look forward to welcoming our faculty and staff back to campus for the Spring semester. Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 10. We understand that Omicron is worrisome given its rapid...
Media Contact: Jordan Bishop | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9782 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Honors College celebrated its fall graduates with a hooding ceremony on Dec. 10 in the Student Union Ballroom. Fifty-four graduating honors candidates were invited to the ceremony — 25 of which were Honors College degree...
With the spring semester beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, the University of New Mexico’s Student Activities Center and Associated Students of the University of New Mexico have organized several events in the first two weeks to get students back into the groove after break. SAC has organized two Welcome Back...
As a child I wanted to be a teacher so that I could share my joy of learning with others. I believe education is key to success and students should receive learning instruction that best fits their specific needs. Every student is different and has a unique set of characteristics and different learning styles.
Some of Maine's community colleges have delayed the beginning of their spring semester as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the state. Both Washington County Community College and Kennebec Valley Community College will start the semester about a week later because of the current surge. KVCC Interim President Karen...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is implementing its safety measures for the new semester and some of their COVID protocols include increased hygiene routines, increased social distancing, and the requirement of face masks inside public spaces. To be cautious, PCC decided it would be best to keep the former recommendation of isolating for […]
MANKATO - Perhaps it’s a mere coincidence that Mathnasium of Mankato is situated on Hope Street. But owners Mayuree Tanawongsuwan and Rick Sartell find it a highly appropriate address nevertheless. “Our mission and vision are about changing lives through math,” said Sartell. The married couple opened the local...
MADISON – As the winter break ends and school resumes in session, all students, teachers and staff in Madison City Schools must wear masks. In the last few weeks, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has increased in Madison. The increase has resulted in the need for the mask requirement.
Comments / 0