At the time of writing this, I’m wearing the same oversized sweater I’ve had on — more or less — for the past two months, a pair of spandex shorts, wool socks, and nary a shoe in sight. To paraphrase, I am not trying all that hard to get dressed up at the present moment. New York City’s winter chill combined with yet another COVID-19 wave has kicked nearly all style ambitions out the door. But settling in at my desk and beginning a new year of work projects and travel plans, it's come to my attention that there is a proverbial hole my spandex simply can’t fill. I want to get dressed up again. And I suspect I'm not alone here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO