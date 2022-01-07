ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Capitol Hill reporters remember Jan. 6 riot, assess state of politics 1 year after

kgou.org
 4 days ago

Axios’ Alayna Treene and The Hill’s Scott Wong join Here & Now‘s Scott...

www.kgou.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter O'dowd
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Riot#Democrats#Protest#Axios#Npr
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Protests

Comments / 0

Community Policy