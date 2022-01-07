ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Admits Making School Threats, Setting Backpack On Fire: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ruca_0dfivXRV00
Shaun Giberson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 40-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to making school threats, and in a separate incident, setting a backpack on fire, authorities said.

Shaun Giberson of Point Pleasant Beach pleaded guilty on Friday to making terroristic threats and arson, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At the time of his sentencing on Feb. 25, the state is recommending a state prison term of five years on each offense, to be served concurrently, Billhimer said.

On March 18, 2021, Point Pleasant Borough police received a report that an anonymous caller had left threatening voicemail messages at both Point Pleasant Borough High School and the Nellie Bennett Elementary School, the prosecutor said.

A subsequent investigation conducted by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department revealed that Giberson was the individual responsible for leaving the threatening messages, according to Billhimer.

Giberson has been held at Ocean County Jail since that date.

On Aug. 18, 2020, Manchester police were summoned to a local group home in reference to a backpack having been set on fire at the home. The Officers subsequently determined that Giberson - a resident of the group home at the time - intentionally lit the backpack on fire. He was taken into custody, processed, and released on a summons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Authorities: Paterson Tenant Kills Roommate With Rock

A Paterson man bashed his roommate in the head with a rock, killing him, authorities said Tuesday. The victim – initially identified only by the initial M.B. – was found face down on the living room floor of the 12th Avenue apartment he shared with Raymond Menafield, 40, at 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Daily Voice

Berks County Nightclub Burglar Busted With Meth: Police

A burglar at a former Berks County nightclub was busted with meth, authorities announced. Police in Bern Township were called to the former Silo Nightclub in reference to a burglary in progress on Jan. 7, when they saw a running rental truck parked behind the building, authorities said. The responding...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Triple-Shooting Injures Teen, 2 Adults In South Jersey: Police

A teen and two adults were shot in South Jersey Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responding to gunshots on Parkway Avenue near Pennington Road in Ewing did not initially locate a scene but were then approached by a vehicle containing one of the shooting victims around 10:15 p.m., Ewing Police said in a Monday afternoon release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Wanted In Paterson Stabbing Death Captured In Rhode Island, Extradited To NJ

A fugitive wanted for stabbing a fellow Paterson resident dead during a group brawl nearly a year ago was captured in Rhode Island last month, authorities announced on Monday. A warrant for his arrest had been obtained after investigators identified Roshane Latty, 22, as the prime suspect in the stabbing death of Luis Ramirez, 26, on Park Avenue off East 22nd Street late last January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Arson#The Jersey Shore#High School#Point Pleasant Borough
Daily Voice

MURDER: Pennsylvania Man Arrested In 'Brutal' Killing Of 25-Year-Old GF

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in the killing of his 25-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found near the Chester waterfront three months ago, authorities announced. Naima Ishmail was discovered lifeless on the Front and Norris Streets walking trail near the waterfront in Chester City with a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Oct. 7, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man In Fatal Police Shooting Identified

A man shot and killed in a confrontation with police in South Jersey was identified as a lifelong Millville resident who served in the Iraq War. Officers responding to a 911 call encountered Daniel Ackley, 33, outside his family's Burns Road home in Millville shortly after 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a report from the state Attorney General's Office.
MILLVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Heroin Dealer In Hudson Valley Busted After Fatal Overdose

An alleged heroin dealer in the Hudson Valley is facing charges in Putnam County after being busted by New York State Police investigators following a fatal overdose. New York State Police investigators announced the arrest of Carmel resident William Mancusi, age 45, on multiple drug charges following an investigation into a heroin overdose in Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Elderly PA Man Fires Gun At Workers Trimming Trees In His Yard: Report

A central Pennsylvania homeowner shot at two men who were trimming trees along his property line, reports cbs21 citing Pennsylvania State Police. George Elwood Blessing, of Newville, who turned 82-year-old the day of the incident, allegedly shot at the men with a 12 gauge shotgun as they exited a marked work truck in his driveway on Jan. 1st., the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint.
NEWVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Teenager Shot Dead In Central PA Home

A teenager who was shot dead in a central Pennsylvania home Saturday morning has been identified by the York County coroner’s office. Police were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York City around 6:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
193K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy