Jersey Shore Man Admits Making School Threats, Setting Backpack On Fire: Prosecutor

Shaun Giberson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 40-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to making school threats, and in a separate incident, setting a backpack on fire, authorities said.

Shaun Giberson of Point Pleasant Beach pleaded guilty on Friday to making terroristic threats and arson, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At the time of his sentencing on Feb. 25, the state is recommending a state prison term of five years on each offense, to be served concurrently, Billhimer said.

On March 18, 2021, Point Pleasant Borough police received a report that an anonymous caller had left threatening voicemail messages at both Point Pleasant Borough High School and the Nellie Bennett Elementary School, the prosecutor said.

A subsequent investigation conducted by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department revealed that Giberson was the individual responsible for leaving the threatening messages, according to Billhimer.

Giberson has been held at Ocean County Jail since that date.

On Aug. 18, 2020, Manchester police were summoned to a local group home in reference to a backpack having been set on fire at the home. The Officers subsequently determined that Giberson - a resident of the group home at the time - intentionally lit the backpack on fire. He was taken into custody, processed, and released on a summons.

