Ethan Hawke and Abel Ferrara on ‘Zeros and Ones,’ Shaping the Film as They Went Along, and the Unusual Opening to the Film

Cinema is riddled with the names and filmographies of sorely underrated filmmakers, and when it comes to indie filmmakers, Gregg Araki tops this list. As one of the early pioneers and seminal names of the New Queer Cinema movements of the late-1980s and 1990s, Araki’s movies are equal parts dramatic, comedic, quirky, singularly weird, and moving. He is a director of both uncompromising vision and a searing audacity when it comes to executing his vision–no matter how much the subject matter makes audiences recoil. Like David Lynch, Araki’s films are not always easy to sit through, both in terms of narrative complexity and subject matter, but seeing an Araki film through to the end is a rewarding experience, if for any other reason, there are very few filmmakers bold enough to say or show the squeamish thoughts and actions that stay buried behind closed doors. Let’s take a look at his films from best to one viewing is enough.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO