Congressman Keller releases statement responding to vaccine mandate

When I first heard the Biden administration state that any company with over 100 employees the workers must get a COVID shot or be fired, I couldn’t believe my ears. This also includes our military, where I understand over 30,000 U.S. service personnel must resign their service as they won’t get vaccinated. If the bottom line is to remove U.S. military personnel from service, this is the easiest way to do it. Obviously this would be incredibly disruptive to world affairs but to just have your own government make some rule to eliminate those 30,000-plus personnel from service would be much easier.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO