Congress & Courts

Congressman Keller releases statement responding to vaccine mandate

By Rayna McGlynn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePA - (WOLF) — Today, Congressman Fred Keller released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court hearing a challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers with more than...

Palm Beach Daily News

Biden vaccine mandate deplorable

When I first heard the Biden administration state that any company with over 100 employees the workers must get a COVID shot or be fired, I couldn’t believe my ears. This also includes our military, where I understand over 30,000 U.S. service personnel must resign their service as they won’t get vaccinated. If the bottom line is to remove U.S. military personnel from service, this is the easiest way to do it. Obviously this would be incredibly disruptive to world affairs but to just have your own government make some rule to eliminate those 30,000-plus personnel from service would be much easier.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Times

Justices dip into politics of vaccine mandates

It seems even the Supreme Court isn’t immune from COVID-19 politics. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, during Friday’s oral argument on some of President Biden’s vaccine mandates, was wildly off base in her claims of how serious the disease was. At one point, she said more than 100,000 children were currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus. She overshot the actual figure by nearly 30 times.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Mandate#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Americans#House
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABA Journal

Will SCOTUS block vaccine mandates? Decision could come quickly

This courtroom sketch from the Friday hearing depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of business groups challenging a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is seated at the right. Illustration by Dana Verkouteren via the Associated Press. The U.S. Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Princeton Daily Clarion

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Mandates

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates. (The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLF

SCOTUS hears oral arguments on vaccine mandates

Today the Supreme Court heard oral arguments to decide on whether the U.S. government can begin enforcing President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirement that would affect nearly 100 million workers. The case comes as the number of COVID-19 infections are soaring, and 40 million adults in the US are still declining to get vaccinated.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBTM

Virginia to join challenge of vaccine mandates

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia will join other Republican-led states and business groups in challenging Biden administration mandates intended to increase the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate once GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares take office, the two said in a statement Friday. “While we believe that...
VIRGINIA STATE

