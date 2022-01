I’m not one for generation wars for a bunch of reasons. First of all, I don’t think being born in 1982 makes you a markedly different person that one born in 1983. But also because a lot of the issues people have with generations other than their own just make sense to me. Like, of course growing up during the Great Depression is going to fuck up your grandma in different ways than watching the Twin Towers fall as a child fucked you up. It’s the circle of generational trauma. So, I’ll let Gen Z have their wrong opinions about skinny jeans because I understand it’s that they never dealt with the horror of the aught’s low-rise jeans.

