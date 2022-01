Take-Two Interactive is a multibillion-dollar company that has been making a lot of news in the last year. As the owners of video game development studios Rockstar and 2k, Take-Two announced that it intended to make over 90 games in the next 5 years back in February 2021 (a repeat of the promise it made in mid-2020.) Then it lost 53 million dollars on a canceled game, which many fans suspect might have been intended as a sequel to Rockstar's "Bully." Take-Two has also filed a controversial trademark claim against the Game of the Year award-winning title "It Takes Two," a tactic that has led many to call the company out for bullying a smaller developer. None of that seems to have slowed Take-Two's plans, however, as it appears the company is making its biggest move yet.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO