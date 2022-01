Ralph Fiennes is no stranger to playing the bad guy. Through a career that’s seen him play a nefarious figure in Schindler’s List, In Bruges, and of course the Harry Potter series, the man is perfectly practiced in the arts of menace. But even he has a code when it comes to certain characters, and when it came to his role in Daniel Craig’s fourth James Bond film Spectre, Fiennes recently revealed there was a massive twist he fought to cut from his incarnation of M. What’s even crazier is, we think we know how that revelation was eventually kept in director Sam Mendes’ second 007 film.

