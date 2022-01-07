Weekend Top 5

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAN. 7

The Latin Ballet of Virginia will present its 20th performance of “The Legend of the Poinsettia” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and at 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The story is based on the Mexican legend about a pure-hearted young girl who discovers the true spirit of giving. Unable to offer a gift of material value, she picks a handful of weeds that magically transform into brilliant red flowers. Tickets start at $15. For details, call 356-3878 or visit latinballet.com/the-legend-of-the-poinsettia-event.

***

January 7-9 is the final weekend to see the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The annual event features one million lights, botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, family activities and more. The theme for 2021 is “Naturally Connected.” New this year is a community-created Poems of Positivity light installation from Orlosky Studio. Tickets are $5 to $18 (children under three are free) and can only be purchased online. Each ticket has an arrival time. The event is held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. For details, call 262-9887 or visit lewisginter.org/visit/events/dominion-gardenfest-of-lights.

JAN. 8

The Pocahontas Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society will hold its January meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Pocahontas State Park. Joey Thompson will lead a winter plant ID walk. The group will explore a little-used area and identify native plants via shape, bark, twigs, buds and remnant fruits. The group will meet at the Lush Fire Trail off Woodpecker Road. The coordinates are 37.333636, -77.574340. This trip is open to the public. Additional parking is available at surrounding, nearby trail heads. Admission to the park is $7. One can pay either online via a smartphone using a QR code posted at the trailhead, or with cash at the trailhead. Bring water, a snack and adequate sun protection. For details, email pocahontasvnps@gmail.com.

***

The Richmond Showmasters Gun Show will be held at Richmond Raceway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. Vendors at more than 800 tables will sell, buy or trade guns, swords, knives, decoys, hunting supplies, reloading supplies and components, ammo, books, militaria and more. Admission is $12; children ages 12-17 are $6 and children under 12 are admitted free with a supervising adult. For details, visit showmastersgunshows.com.

JAN. 9

Daniel Weatherspoon will perform Sunday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road. Weatherspoon’s first solo project, “Official,” combines gospel and jazz. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter. For details, visit tinpanrva.com.

E-Loteria Botanas & Ice Cream, 9022 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility could not provide a certified food protection manager certificate; sanibucket found inside hand sink in the dish room (hand sinks are for handwashing only); facility could not provide a parasite destruction letter from the tilapia provider; observed food debris greater than one day old inside of food processor, blender and juicer on shelf under the prep sink; temperatures of melon in gaspachos, pico de gallo, melons, refried beans, tamales and raw beef are elevated; the menu doesn’t have a consumer advisory statement for ceviche served on weekends and for raw shrimp with lime juice; multiple powders on cook line and a container next to the sandwich unit are unlabeled; knives incorrectly stored between crevices of hot holding unit and sandwich unit in front; wooden spoons stored on rack across from three-compartment sink are not stored inverted; soup cups on shelf under hot line, boats on shelf above sandwich unit, cups in dry storage closet and spoons above sandwich unit are all not stored inverted; person in charge states that cups for gaspachos are sometimes re-used (single service items cannot be reused).
RESTAURANTS
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
GLEN ALLEN, VA
