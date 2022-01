I am excited to learn that the Surface Transportation Board approved the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s request for the Uinta Basin Railway project. I was raised in Uintah County back in the 1950s and 1960s and still have relatives that live there. Over the years I have watched the boom and bust of the economy in that area due to the oil industry being the main source of jobs. During the bust economy, many have to move out of the towns, including the young, to find work. During one of these cycles, my brother-in-law had to move to Price, leaving his family in Vernal, to work two part-time jobs for a year so they didn’t lose their house.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO