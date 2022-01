Last year, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith revealed that a sequel to the film probably won't be happening. The big screen take on the Pokemon franchise was well-received by most fans, and it also performed fairly well at the box office. Unfortunately, it seems that a lot of people are just now finding out about Justice Smith's comments, and are disappointed by the fact that Ryme City won't be appearing in theaters again. This resulted in the film trending on Twitter, as many fans expressed their hopes that a sequel might still happen.

