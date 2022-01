If you are in a crash or other situation where you can’t communicate with emergency responders, a new service for Oregonians will help police contact your family faster. With today’s speed of online information, especially with mobile phone video and pictures through social media, there is a risk your friends and family could learn you’re in an emergency before law enforcement can contact your family. That’s a traumatic way to get such critical information – and possibly misinformation.

