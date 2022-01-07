ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s Association announces ‘Time to Talk’

Times News
 4 days ago

The Alzheimer’s Association announces a new campaign called “Time to Talk,” which focuses on the benefits of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. More than 6 million Americans...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Helpline#Americans
montecitojournal.net

Alzheimer’s Association: Providing Care, Support, and Research for Patients and Caregivers

The statistics on Alzheimer’s Disease are staggering. Someone in the United States develops the devastating disease every 65 seconds. More than one in nine people (11.3%) age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s, and the percentage increases with age, with nearly 35% of those over age 84 suffering from the form of dementia. And Alzheimer’s disease is only becoming more common as the general population gets older and lives longer, with Alzheimer’s now logging in as the third leading cause of death in California after heart disease and cancer.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Achieves Recognition through the Alzheimer's Association Curriculum Review

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is proud to announce that their illuminate memory care training program is recognized by the Alzheimer's Association for successfully completing curriculum review and incorporating evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer's and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication.
HEALTH SERVICES
algonaradio.com

Online Sessions Available for Alzheimer’s Caregivers

Iowans with a loved one who’s living with Alzheimer’s disease are urged to check out a free virtual educational series starting this week. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says families in this situation can face a very difficult road and these five live sessions can help them to navigate it.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Animal testing illuminates Alzheimer's

In Norway, more than 100,000 people live with Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's damages the central nervous system and alters memory, orientation and behavior. The disease becomes devastating once it has progressed and usually leads to affected individuals being unable to manage everyday tasks on their own. That is why a better understanding is so critical.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cognitive decline not always a sign of Alzheimer's disease

At the first sign of cognitive trouble, people often worry Alzheimer's disease is forthcoming. But poor cognition can be part of the spectrum of normality in older age, according to new research published in JNeurosci. Kocagoncu et al. compared the brains of cognitively frail adults—people with reduced cognitive function who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nachicago.com

Consider Basil to Fend Off Alzheimer’s

A natural compound called fenchol, found in basil and other plants, may help to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by preventing toxic proteins from accumulating in the brain, report researchers from the University of South Florida. In a new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, researchers reported that a sensing mechanism called the FFAR2 receptor on short-chain fatty acids in the gut microbiome reduces neurotoxicity in a brain with Alzheimer’s. After screening more than 144,000 natural compounds to find those that activate that receptor, they discovered that the fenchol in basil bound to it the best. Fenchol was also found to clear harmful amyloid protein from the brain much faster than other compounds and to prevent the formation of half-dead, inflammatory “zombie cells” found in deteriorating brains. Future research will focus on on whether fenchol is best delivered through basil itself, a nasal application spray or a pill.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Tackling Tau to Treat Alzheimer’s

UC San Diego researchers and collaborators in Italy identified an inhibitor that may be effective against DYRK1A, an emerging target for Alzheimer’s disease. In the lab, the inhibitor reduced phosphate tags added to tau — a protein that accumulates in Alzheimer’s neurons — by enzymes called kinases, thus stabilizing cell structures. They say this kinase inhibitor is a promising prototype for new therapeutics that tackle tau hyperphosphorylation, which occurs in some neurodegenerative diseases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Asia Media

Roch Nianogo recognized for work on Alzheimer’s disease

Roch Nianogo, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust’s Toffler Scholar Award for his research into preventing Alzheimer’s disease in vulnerable populations. The Toffler Scholar Program partners with universities and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

