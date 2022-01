SAGINAW, MI — Community leaders and educators will receive recognition next week during the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration. The event kicks off with the traditional outdoors march in downtown Saginaw at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, starting at the corner of Hayden and Franklin. Participants then will walk to The Dow Event Center, where an 11 a.m. program will honor King as well as three Saginaw leaders who represent the Civil Rights icon’s legacy today.

