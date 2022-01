PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO