Before Rivian arrived, the small town of Normal, Illinois, was known for Illinois State University and sprawling cornfields. There was also a huge Mitsubishi manufacturing plant that had opened in 1988, providing much of the town’s employment. After the facility shuttered in 2015 and was slated for demolition, town leaders would have nothing but a massive, useless, unfarmable concrete slab. Then the little-known EV maker Rivian came to town.

NORMAL, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO