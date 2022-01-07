ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna’s First Savage x Fenty Store Opening in Las Vegas This Month

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRZkI_0dfioatL00

Click here to read the full article.

Rihanna is getting physical.

On Friday, the megastar’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty revealed plans to open its first brick-and-mortar store front in Las Vegas later this month.

More from WWD
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

“2022, we coming in hot,” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram . “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavagexFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores. Can’t believe it’s actually that time and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”

The Las Vegas location will be followed by stores in Los Angeles , Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., later this year.

“We bringin’ a whoolleee Xperience to 5 Savage cities,” the Savagexfenty Instagram page teased in a post, also on Friday. “This is #SavageXIRL, but frfr.”

Social media photos displayed a storefront with the brand’s signature bright colors and Savage x Fenty logo. The lingerie brand declined to comment on additional details regarding the upcoming store fleet, but did say in a statement that “ On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”

Rihanna co-created the size-inclusive Savage x Fenty lingerie brand with TechStyles Fashion Group, the same firm that launched Kate Hudson ’s Fabletics.

In its three-and-a-half year lifespan, the intimates business has continued to gain traction in the innerwear world, thanks in part to Rihanna’s star power, as well as her promise to deliver a bra and underwear brand for all body types at a time when lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret faced backlash for exclusive marketing messages.

The third installment of Rihanna’s much-watched fashion show, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 — which aired on Amazon Prime in September — featured models of various shapes, sizes, ages and skin tones. It also included pregnant models, models with physical disabilities and men modeling innerwear. ( Men’s basics were added to the Savage x Fenty assortment in September 2020.)

Sources inside the company confirmed last fall that TechStyle spun off Savage x Fenty as an independent, stand-alone firm at the end of 2019 while also closing the lingerie brand’s series A round of investments.

Rumors began circulating in December 2020 that the fashion entrepreneur was courting potential investors to the tune of an additional $100 million in an effort to expand the Savage x Fenty business with activewear. In early 2021, the Savage x Fenty business completed a $115 million series B round led by LVMH -backed private equity firm L Catterton to help the lingerie brand scale.

Around the same time, it was revealed that the ready-to-wear partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , which made Rihanna the first Black woman to head a luxury fashion house, was being paused.

In addition to Rihanna’s successful singing, songwriting and fashion career, she also created Fenty Beauty in 2017, helping revolutionize the beauty industry. At the time, Fenty Beauty had an unprecedented 40 shades of foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson Breaks Into the Beauty Business

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson has offered #Fitspiration with her Fabletics activewear, nutrition with her InBloom powder supplements and fun with her alkaline water vodka brand King St. Now, she is setting her sights on beauty, launching her first product today, the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection One has to wonder, as one of Hollywood’s most relatable actors and down-to-earth lifestyle goddesses, what took her so long? It turns out, it’s been 15 years...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

London Socialite, Entrepreneur Amanda Cronin Launches Skin Care

Click here to read the full article. First, it was Trinny, then came Victoria, followed by Rosie. Now, Amanda Caroline Cronin is on the scene. London is quickly becoming a hub for female-founded beauty brands based on personality — and entrepreneurial grit. Trinny Woodall and Victoria Beckham both had long, and very different, careers in media, entertainment and fashion before they launched their respective brands. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had spent a career as a model, influencer and brand collaborator before coming out with her Rose Inc. makeup line last year.More from WWDVictoria Beckham RTW Spring 2022'Wannabe' Turns 25: Looking Back on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shine My Crown

Ari Fletcher Seemingly Dropped By Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Over Insensitive Domestic Violence Comments

After some insensitive comments regarding domestic violence, Ari Fletcher appears to have lost her ambassadorship with Savage X Fenty. During the live, Ari said: "Like, pull your gun out and show me like, 'B---ch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,'" she said while on the "Don't Call Me White Girl" podcast. "I'm going to just sit down because I got a son and I'm not trying to die. I got a son. So I'm only staying because I got a son and I don't want you to shoot me."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Rihanna Ends The Year By Shaking The 'Net With Steamy New Savage Fenty Look

Rihanna is ending 2021 the same way she kicked it off --- with a bang. The Fenty beauty founder took to social media on the final day of the year to show her stunning good looks in new Savage Fenty lingerie look, and fans can't be more pleased. Rih Rih shared a steamy pic of herself donning her new purple Savage number, sharing with her 115 million followers:
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Draya Michele Hopes For Second Chance At Savage X Fenty Deal

Everyone deserves second chances and Draya Michele is looking for hers in the new year. As 2021 comes to a close, New Year’s resolutions become a theme once again. Draya Michele is no different. The former Basketball Wives star recently took to her Instagram story to manifest the return of her Savage Fenty endorsement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kate Hudson
hiphollywood.com

Fans Think Rihanna Dropped Ari Fletcher As Savage X Fenty Ambassador

Fans think that Rihanna has dropped social media influencer Ari Fletcher as a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador following her controversial comments about domestic violence. In late December, Ari appeared on a podcast where she spoke up about her relationship with rapper MoneyBagg Yo. During the conversation, she shared that she wanted him to “pull a gun on her” to show her how much he loved her if she tried to leave him.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Las Vegas#Savagexfenty Instagram#Frfr#Techstyles Fashion Group#Secret
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thatgrapejuice.net

Demi Lovato Debuts New “Fresh Start” Buzzcut

For, the acclaimed artist has just debuted their new haircut: a buzzcut just in time for the holidays. They unveiled the new do over the weekend on their Instagram in a new video filmed by Angelo Kritiko. Lovato simply captioned the post: “fresh start.”. They continued to share more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy