Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Its literal translation is “little O.” You are probably more familiar with omega, which means “great O.” But despite the letter’s diminutive place in the Grecian alphabetical hierarchy, Omicron’s arrival has been anything but little. Since North Carolina reported its first case of the new, highly contagious COVID-19 strain in early December, Omicron has been rapidly spreading in communities throughout the state. Add to that Christmas and New Year’s gatherings and celebrations and you have the makings of an unprecedented surge.

CORONAVIRUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO