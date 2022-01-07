Badger men’s hockey equipment manager heading to 2022 Olympics as equipment manager with Team USA

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s hockey equipment manager Nate LaPoint is heading the 2022 Winter Olympics to be an equipment manager for Team USA.

Since joining the Badgers in 2009, LaPoint has assisted with Team USA twice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup plus worked with the U.S. National Junior team when they won the gold medal last year at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Now, he gets to live out a childhood dream.

“Obviously it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “You can’t say no; it’s the Olympics, it’s the world stage for hockey and sports, and it’s something that’s really gratifying to be asked that opportunity.

