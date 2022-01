Chinese property buyers are flocking to the Metaverse as the nation’s real-life real estate market sags and developers such as Evergrande face default. Digital artist Huang Heshan sold 310 virtual homes in his online city TooRichCity in two days, raking in the equivalent of about $62,700, according to Sixth Tone. The homes were sold as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which are units of data stored on blockchain technology.

