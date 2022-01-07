ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.C. Woman Who Stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 with Her Husband and Son, 14, Sentenced to Months Behind Bars

By Marisa Sarnoff
 3 days ago
The North Carolina woman who illegally entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 with her 14-year-old son has been sentenced to three months in jail. Virginia “Jenny” Spencer, 38, will spend 90 days behind bars, followed by three years of probation. She will also pay $500 in restitution....

Comments / 180

another thought
1d ago

After your prison sentence is served, be smart enough to find someone else to idolize. Trump is very bad news. Besides he thinks you’re a “LOSER” for getting caught. Oh by the way he had a nice steak dinner yesterday and is playing golf today. What r u doing?

Reply(6)
21
Todd
1d ago

I’m having a difficult time comprehending why anybody went to Washington to attend a rally for a president who lost the election. Then, the attacked the US Capitol.I just don’t understand the mentality.

Reply(3)
20
Guest with SENSE!
2d ago

Would she be considered a MOTHER of a PROUD BOY? And the FATHER, where is he now? His due coming sooner? And where is their LORD SAVIOR TRUMP to help these REPUBLICAN DOMESTIC TERRORISTS? Playing GOLF at MAR A LAGO? 😲

Reply(1)
19
Daily Mail

Oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, is sentenced to three years probation after telling judge he breached the Capitol because he 'got bored' sitting at home alone

The oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, has been sentenced to three years probation for storming the Capitol. Gary Wickersham told the judge he went to Washington DC because he 'got bored' sitting alone at home as he pleaded for mercy, calling the trespassing 'a dark blot' on his otherwise unblemished character.
PROTESTS
Vice

My Dad Attacked Cops at the Capitol Riot. I Turned Him In.

On January 5 last year, Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia, packed his AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol into his wife’s car and set off on the 1,300-mile journey from Wylie, Texas, to Washington, D.C. The next day, armed with the pistol,...
WYLIE, TX
Dallas Observer

Already Behind Bars: Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Went to Federal Prison Days Before Christmas

As visions of sugar plums danced in kids’ heads, Jenna Ryan was nestling into her new prison bed. Days before Christmas, the embattled Frisco real estate broker reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to begin serving her 60-day prison sentence. Ryan, who filmed herself entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.
FRISCO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Sentenced After Wife Accidentally Implicated Him in Facebook Status

A man whose participation in the Capitol insurrection was inadvertently revealed by his wife in a Facebook status has been sentenced to a year of probation, 200 hours of community service, and fined $2,500. Gary Edwards—a 68-year-old from Churchville, Pennsylvania—reportedly told a federal judge at his Monday sentencing that he was “ashamed” about his part in the riot, which included entering the Capitol through a broken window and walking into the ransacked office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Edwards’ role in the insurrection was revealed in a hastily deleted Facebook status from his wife, which began: “Okay ladies, let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol.” One of her Facebook friends then forwarded the status to federal agents. “Never in my life could I have dreamed that something I posted on Facebook would be used against my husband, would lead him to be arrested,” Lynn Edwards said in court, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful

Hawley became a central figure in the violence in the minds of many after his vote objecting to Pennsylvania's presidential count and an infamous photo circulated showing him raising a fist into the air toward Trump supporters outside the Capitol. The post Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Trump ‘needs to be in prison’: Girlfriend of Capitol police officer who died after 6 January riots

The longtime girlfriend of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick – who died one day after being attacked by rioters who stormed the building on 6 January 2021 – has claimed in a new interview that the 45th president is “just a horrible person” who “needs to be in prison”.Sandra Garza, speaking to PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, said that both she and Mr Sicknick had voted for President Donald J. Trump.“Brian did not live long enough to see the evidence that has come forth to show what kind of man Donald Trump really is,’” Ms Garza said. “Clearly, he doesn’t support...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

