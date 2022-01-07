ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What the Carlson-Cruz exchange reveals about today’s GOP

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got himself into some trouble with one of the party bosses at Fox News this week. The problem began on Wednesday, when, in a US Senate hearing, Cruz said that the nation was approaching “an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we...

mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

Often, tyranny happens through “evolution not revolution,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Donald Trump did a lot to erode American democracy. The twice-impeached ex-president became a magnet for extremists and his Twitter obsession was more nefarious than it seemed. “Propaganda works through repetition…that’s what social media does so well,” she points out. And while some were amused by watching Ted Cruz cowing to Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” Ben-Ghiat says she watched that clip with dread. “It’s not just about repeating propaganda. You have to enforce it,” she explains. “This is what dictators do when people cross the party line when they said something they shouldn’t have said.”Jan. 8, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

So much for 'nothing to hide': Jim Jordan balks at Jan. 6 probe

Over the summer, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan struggled a bit when asked about his communications with Donald Trump on Jan. 6. The Ohio congressman seemed ill at ease answering straightforward questions, which generated an evolving set of answers. But as regular readers know, Jordan said he was unconcerned about the...
OHIO STATE
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘Sheared of His Manhood’: Joy Reid Compares Ted Cruz to Subservient Game of Thrones Eunuch

Friday’s edition of The ReidOut addressed Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) self-degradation and made plenty of references to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Cruz joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to apologize for referring to Capitol Hill rioters as terrorists, saying his wording was “sloppy.” Carlson said he did not believe the senator because he is never careless with words. Cruz kept trying to explain himself, and the host kept shutting him down.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

A Divided Nation Unites to Mock Ted Cruz’s Groveling to Tucker Carlson: ‘One of the Most Pathetic Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday and something miraculous seems to have happened as a result: a divided nation united to call out just how cringe-worthy his shameless groveling to Tucker Carlson was. The Texas Republican appeared on Fox News prime time the night after Carlson excoriated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Tucker Carlson's takedown of Ted Cruz might be the opening of the 2024 campaign

Did we just witness the first GOP primary debate of the 2024 election?. After losing the Republican primary nomination to Donald Trump in 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pretty clearly fancies himself the next man up for his party. Last month he pointed out that historically, "the runner-up is almost always the next nominee," citing the histories of Ronald Reagan, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Cruz is clearly eager to be heir to that tradition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

