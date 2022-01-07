ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why you should wait to play Warzone in 2022

By Alyssa Mercante
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty: Warzone recently underwent its biggest overhaul to date, replacing the revised Verdansk map with a Pacific-themed space and a shift of the weapon meta to better integrate with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That certainly seems like the path developer Raven Software should be taking to keep its battle...

Does Chop die in GTA Online?

Does Chop die in GTA Online is a question a lot of players have been asking recently, and it's an understandable concern given how beloved the canine companion is. The GTA Online The Contract update sees the return of Franklin Clinton and Chop after a number of years away from the scene, and this means both he and his dog have got considerably older since we last saw them. Their arrival in GTA Online is a welcome one, but it does also raise worries about what will happen to our favorite Rottweiler, so if you need to know whether Chop dies in GTA Online then read on.
Here's what Final Fantasy 7 Remake would look like with the original game's fixed camera

Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks surprisingly good with the fixed camera angles of the original game, as a new fan-made video proves. Final Fantasy YouTuber Final FanTV put together six minutes of the remake looking much more like the 1997 original with the assistance of some modding tools. It follows Cloud through the opening assault on the Mako Reactor, framing the modern character models and environments with the high and wide camera angles favored in the original game.
Do you need Xbox Live to play Warzone online?

Warzone is pitched as a free-to-play Call of Duty experience, but how free is it to play? If you're on an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X|S, you might be wondering if you need an active Xbox Live subscription to play Warzone online. We have everything you need to...
A new Armored Core game is reportedly in development

A consumer survey, reportedly from Elden Ring developer From Software, has revealed a new Armored Core installment is in development. While the game has not yet been formally announced, ResetEra-er Red Liquorice jumped onto the forum today to share details of a consumer survey that they allegedly received from the studio. While it didn't reveal the game's name – right now, it seems several titles (mostly "Armored Core: [Something]" are in consideration – it did detail a description about the game, as well as reveal eight screenshots and two 30-second "videos of gameplay", too.
Horizon Forbidden West will feature better side quests than the original

Horizon Forbidden West will offer better side quest rewards than in the original game. The new details come from a special Game Informer preview, which offered up a slew of new details on the world of Horizon Forbidden West. One point that immediately jumped out was the promise of better side quest rewards as well as generally more interesting side content throughout the sequel.
Where is the Fortnite lodge last present and how do you unlock it

The location of the Fortnite lodge last present is an issue that's been causing frustration for players over the last week or so, with many asking where is the last present in Fortnite. If you're unfamiliar, this relates to the lodge added to the game as part of the Fortnite Winterfest for 2021, which you can visit each day to unwrap one of the 12 gifts provided by Sgt. Winter.
Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1 end?

The transition between each Fortnite season sets the stage for awesome events. When it’s time to switch Chapters, however, Epic Games takes everything up a notch. Fortnite’s second Chapter wrapped up at the end of 2021 with a stunning event that set the tone for the new Chapter.
The latest Retro Gamer outlines how pub breaks led to Micro Machines’ best levels

Issue 228 of Retro Gamer is on sale now and features a look back at the evolution of Codemasters’ Micro Machines franchise. Andrew Graham, Paul Perrott, Colin Nicholls, Joel Beardshaw, Mark Neesam and Steve Holley are just a few members who have been involved with the classic series since it launched on the NES in 1991. Originally starting off life as a top-down dune buggy game by Andrew Graham, the game evolved when Galoob’s Micro Machines licence was attached to it and Paul Perrott was brought in to create the games graphics. The two-man team worked in a portakabin at the back of a farmhouse in freezing weather conditions. “We used to play the game, and whoever lost had to brace the weather, go to the farmhouse and bring back coffees!,” laughs Perrott.
BioWare says Mass Effect 5 poster has "at least five surprises" - here's what they could be

The Mass Effect 5 teaser poster that dropped during last year's N7 day has "at least five surprises in it" that hint at the series' future, according to BioWare GM Gary McKay. McKay drops this bombshell hint in a post on the BioWare blog entitled 'State of BioWare and Looking Ahead'. After praising the success of Mass Effect Legendary Edition and applauding BioWare employees for their work during the pandemic, McKay turns his attention to the future. There's the KOTOR Legacy of the Sith expansion coming February 15, Dragon Age 4, and Mass Effect 5 on the horizon, after all.
See what the new PS5 faceplate colors look like in real life

Sony has revealed its first in-person look at its vibrant quintet of new PS5 faceplate colors. The real-life product demonstration came at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where part of Sony's presence included some very shiny setups for its new PS5 accessories. None other than the official GameStop Twitter account shared pics of the new faceplates - clearly they can't wait to start stocking them in stores - as well as their matching DualSense controllers, three of which are also new.
Fortnite Timber Pines locations and how to knock them down

Fortnite Timber Pines are a recent addition to the game, and add a fresh twist to the usual harvesting of materials. Appearing as part of the extensive Fortnite Chapter 3 update, these particular trees can be identified by their great height and thick trunks, though their real distinguishing feature is that they can be knocked down rather than being simply demolished like other objects in Fortnite. For one of the Fortnite quests this season you'll need to take on a lumberjack role to chop down five of these trees, so naturally you'll want to know where to find them. If you're ready to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite, we've got their details and locations right here.
Final Fantasy 14 will reveal brand new story info next month

Final Fantasy 14 will reveal new info next month preluding update 7.0. The new information was revealed by game director and producer Naoki Yoshida, taking to the new Radio Mog Station show yesterday on January 9, according to the fan translation just below. In his appearance on the show, Yoshida revealed that the end of February will see new information revealed relating to Final Fantasy 14's new story in the aftermath of Endwalker.
PS5 State of Play rumored for February and could feature Hogwarts Legacy

The next major PlayStation event could take place next month, according to known leaker Tom Henderson. In a recent tweet, Henderson - who is best known for leaks around the Call of Duty and Battlefield series - said that "the current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February." That speculation is "based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates."
Halo Infinite devs working on a Big Team Battle fix

Halo Infinite's dev team has given an update on the Big Team Battle multiplayer mode. Over the past few weeks, Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has been nearly unplayable for a vast swathe of its player base, as multiplayer matchmaking for the 6v6 mode hasn't been functioning in a large capacity, especially for Fireteams looking to join the mode together. Now though, in a developer update posted yesterday, 343 believes they're onto a fix for the mode.
