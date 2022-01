With the year having come to an end, I wanted to share some reflections on the past year and some resolutions for the new one. This year was a test for many. With the pandemic continuing to take its toll globally, we’ve seen changes to our lives as far as what work and even leisure time look like as we continue to learn to adapt to this challenge. I pray for the continued safety and protection of all and our loved ones as we enter 2022 alongside this test.

HOMELESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO