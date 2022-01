Local election season may be over, but Armando Bacot could still run a compelling campaign for mayor of Chapel Hill. The junior big man put together the best game of his career Saturday against Virginia, pouring in 29 points and grabbing 21 rebounds (both career-highs) in a 74-58 win over the Cavaliers, Carolina’s first in the series since 2017. Bacot is the first Tar Heel to record a 20-20 stat line since Brice Johnson did so with 39 points and 23 rebounds in 2016.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO